Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 235.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

BATS COWZ opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

