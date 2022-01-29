Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

