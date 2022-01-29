Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

