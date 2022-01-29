PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,149,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $128,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $60.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.