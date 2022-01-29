Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,700 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.