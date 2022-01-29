Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $50.25 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

