Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

