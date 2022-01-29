Empirical Finance LLC Buys 642 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.26.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

