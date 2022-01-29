Empirical Finance LLC Invests $581,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

