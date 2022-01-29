Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $31,657,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 138,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.