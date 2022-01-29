Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.