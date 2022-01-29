Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

