Empirical Finance LLC Has $735,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $147.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

