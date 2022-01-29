Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.