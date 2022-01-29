Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Shares of COF stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

