Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.