Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $342,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $459.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.80 and a 200 day moving average of $500.73. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

