Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $275,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.