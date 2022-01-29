Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Trading Down 5.7%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 177,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 229,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Get Alfi alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALF. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alfi by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.