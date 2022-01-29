None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.82. 461,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 723,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in None during the second quarter worth $3,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in None during the second quarter worth $448,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $13,840,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

