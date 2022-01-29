Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Qualstar stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.
