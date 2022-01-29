Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Qualstar stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Get Qualstar alerts:

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.