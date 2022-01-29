Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.