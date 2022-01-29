Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

