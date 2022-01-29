Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,579,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after buying an additional 246,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

