Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV opened at $167.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Dover alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.