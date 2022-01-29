Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Declines By 49.0%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

GRNWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 23,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

