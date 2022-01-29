Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Declines By 49.0%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
GRNWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 23,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.27.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.