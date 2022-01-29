Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Short Interest Update

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MTENY remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
