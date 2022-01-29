Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Short Interest Update

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MTENY remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.