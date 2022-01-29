Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 2,366,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,673. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

