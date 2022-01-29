Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Magna International posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

MGA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $82,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

