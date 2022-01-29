Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 190,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,468. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

