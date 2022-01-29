RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches Market Cap of $97.83 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $97.83 million and $1.00 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06777828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.51 or 1.00236965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,473,340 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

