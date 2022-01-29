Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

