Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

EWZ stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

