Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after buying an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

