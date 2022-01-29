Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after acquiring an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

