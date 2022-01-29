Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

