Origin Sport Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $55,805.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00085265 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

