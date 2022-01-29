Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $117.88 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

