EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:EME opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

