Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

NYSE PKG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

