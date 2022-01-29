WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in WestRock by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

