Smithfield Trust Co Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

