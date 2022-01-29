Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in UWM were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UWM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 57.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 350,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 52.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.96 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

