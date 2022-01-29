Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

