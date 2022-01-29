Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 7,000 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

