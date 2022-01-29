Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

