Bluestein R H & Co. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

