Bluestein R H & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $2,316,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 166.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $94.45 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

