GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.