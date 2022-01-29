Fort L.P. Purchases 295 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $147.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

